Expected flood of Indian raw sugar now seen as less likely

* ICE raw sugar futures rally after decision deferred

* Future decision less likely as election looms

* Mills’ financial prospects worsen

By David Brough and Rajendra Jadhav

LONDON/MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The deferral of an Indian government decision on incentives to encourage raw sugar production for export reduced the likelihood that a flood of raw sugar from the world’s second-largest producer will enter the world market.

The Indian cabinet had been expected to decide on the incentives on Thursday, but it deferred a decision for a second time, taking the global sugar market by surprise.

“Despite everything that has been promised, the Indian milling sector doesn’t seem to have got the support it asked for,” said Toby Cohen, director of commodities house Czarnikow.

“Sugar milling (in India) remains unprofitable”.

The deferral reduced the likelihood that Indian mills will export raw sugar at hefty discounts and seize market share from suppliers such as top producer Brazil and Thailand.

ICE March raw sugar futures were up 0.20 cent or 1.4 percent at 14.94 cents a lb at 1647 GMT, having scaled session highs shortly after news of the deferral.

Even after Thursday’s rally, however, prices were within sight of a 3-1/2-year low of 14.70 cents a lb touched on Tuesday.

Indian sugar mills, which have been struggling to pay farmers due to low returns on sales, have been lobbying for production incentives for the past month.

“Uncertainty is rising. Mills are worried about the delay. If the government fails to decide in the next two weeks, then its incentives may not be approved this year due to implementation of an election code of conduct,” a Mumbai-based dealer with a global commodity trading firm said.

The government cannot take policy decisions after the announcement of a schedule for national elections, due to be held by May 31.

Cohen said that the deferral of the decision means mills will be more inclined to produce white sugar, which has a premium over raw sugar.

“It looks as though Indian raws exports will be limited to what we have seen so far. But more whites exports are likely,” he said.

The delay also means mills will postpone production of raw sugar, which ultimately reduces total production, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation said in a statement.

The deferral compounded uncertainty about the outlook for the sugar trade in India.

“Striking new exports deals is difficult as there is uncertainty in the market. Buyers are quoting prices anticipating production incentives, but mills are not sure whether they will get any,” a Mumbai-based dealer said. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Nigel Hunt and Jane Baird)