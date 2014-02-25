FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arabica coffee margin changes by ICE since 2008
#Market News
February 25, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Arabica coffee margin changes by ICE since 2008

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - ICE Futures U.S. has raised margins for trading arabica
coffee fourfold in the past two months during one of the biggest rallies in the
market's history as a drought scorching Brazil's main coffee-growing region has
raised fears about supplies from the world's No. 1 producer.
    In its sixth increase since mid-November, the Atlanta-based exchange hiked
the price of trading to $7,200 on Feb. 25, the highest in at least six years,
according to exchange data. 
    Arabica coffee and raw sugar futures turned lower on Tuesday on late
profit-taking after hitting their highest levels in months due to deteriorating
crop prospects in drought-hit top producer Brazil. 
    Following are the changes in percentage terms in arabica maintenance margins
for hedgers since 2008. (Source: ICE)  
    
 EFFECTIVE DATE       MAINTENANCE  MARGIN    PCT CHANGE   ABSOLUTE CHANGE
  February 26, 2014                   7,200          7.5               500
   February 20, 2014                  6,700         65.4              2,650
    February 5, 2014                  4,050         88.4              1,900
     January 9, 2014                  2,150         19.4                350
   December 30, 2013                  1,800          5.9                100
   December 16, 2013                  1,700          9.7                150
   November 14, 2013                  1,550        -38.0               -950
      March 15, 2013                  2,500        -18.0               -550
     January 8, 2013                  3,050        -24.7             -1,000
  September 13, 2012                  4,050          3.8                150
       July 26, 2012                  3,900          4.0                150
       July 13, 2012                  3,750          5.6                200
    January 30, 2012                  3,550        -34.3             -1,850
      March 16, 2011                  5,400         20.0                900
    October 25, 2010                  4,500         12.5                500
    October 11, 2010                  4,000        -27.3             -1,500
     August 25, 2010                  5,500         59.4              2,050
       July 13, 2010                  3,450          4.5                150
       June 28, 2010                  3,300          4.8                150
       June 21, 2010                  3,150          5.0                150
       June 14, 2010                  3,000         66.7              1,200
      April 20, 2010                  1,800        -18.2               -400
       March 9, 2010                  2,200        -15.4               -400
    November 5, 2009                  2,600        -13.3               -400
     August 11, 2009                  2,200         10.0                200
       July 20, 2009                  2,000        -25.9               -700
    January 10, 2009                  2,700         17.4                400
    November 6, 2008                  2,300        -23.3               -700
        June 3, 2008                  2,500        -28.6              -1000
      March 18, 2008                  3,500         16.7                500
       March 7, 2008                  3,000         11.1                300
   February 26, 2008                  2,500         13.6                300

