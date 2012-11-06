UPDATE 1-Asia Sugar-Middle East buys Indian whites,Thai premiums soft

* Indian white sugar premiums steady at $30 to futures

* Thai hipol premiums soften to 50-65 points

* White sugar premiums slip to $20-$30/T (Adds technicals)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Middle East buyers have been chasing white sugar from India and Pakistan for nearby shipment, but Thai raw premiums have slipped as the new harvest approaches and more sweetener from Brazil enters the market, dealers said on Tuesday.

Thailand, the world’s second-largest exporter after Brazil, is expected to produce 10.0 million tonnes of sugar in the current crop to April 2013, hardly changed from 10.2 million tonnes in the previous crop. Crushing will start later this month.

High polarisation, or hi-pol, Thai raws were offered at 50 to 65 points premiums to New York’s March contract, down from 75 points last week, with no reports of deals. Brazilian raws were quoted at discounts of up to 80 points to futures for nearby shipment.

“From the inter-trade point of view, nothing is happening. Everybody is just waiting for production numbers,” said a dealer in Singapore.

“Buyers might be holding off in anticipation of prices falling (further).”

New York’s March sugar futures fell 0.12 cent to settle at 19.33 cents a lb on Monday, as the market continued to consolidate just above a six-week low set last week.

The sugar market has been weighed down by ample supplies, with a substantial global surplus widely forecast in 2012/13, partly due to rising output from Brazil.

Thai premiums for prompt delivery hit a 2-year high at 450 points in early September on tight supply ahead of the next crop, but have since dropped due to the competition from Brazil.

Thai white sugar premiums softened to $20 to $25 a tonne to London’s December contract from $35 last week. Premiums for Indian white sugar were steady at $30 for December shipment.

India, the world’s largest sugar consumer, is likely to produce a sugar surplus for its third year in a row and has decided to allow exports for another year, reflecting confidence about domestic supplies.

“There are offers for Indian whites from the new crop for December shipment. It seems the sugar is being traded to the Middle East. Dubai has been buying the sugar,” said a another dealer in Singapore.

“The Middle East has also been buying Pakistani sugar. The prices are the same from last week at $560 and from $575 to $580 a tonne.”

Pakistan has allowed the export of an extra 200,000 tonnes of sugar, on top of the 300,000 tonnes already permitted, as the government aims to trim surplus stocks and bolster local prices.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai hipol raw sugar could slip further next week, but a limited supply of the J-spec variety, or low quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese consumers, could keep the value of that grade near this week’s levels.

J-spec raws were offered at between 50 and 80 points premiums this week, down slightly from as high as 95 points the week before. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Clarence Fernandez)