Deliveries may fall as ICE raw sugar spread narrows

* May/July spread shrinks almost 60 percent in month

* India, Philippines may emerge as deliverers

April 17 (Reuters) - The amount of raw sugar to be delivered when the May contract on the IntercontinentalExchange expires at month’s end may be small if the spread between the spot May and second position July contract remains steady or even narrows in the days ahead, brokers said on Tuesday.

The difference stood at 119 points on March 22, the highest gap between the spot and second position raw sugar contracts since Sept. 28, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In Tuesday’s trading, the gap is just above 50 points, a fall of nearly 60 percent in the span of nearly a month.

(Graphic on May/July raw sugar spread:

)

“The normal rule is you would see smaller deliveries if the spread stays the way it is or tightens,” a broker said.

Open interest in the May contract stood at 93,235 lots as of April 16, exactly two weeks before the contract goes off the board on April 30. Open interest was down 10,920 lots from the prior session.

The 93,235 lots is equivalent to 4.73 million tonnes of raw sugar.

In the run-up to the March raw sugar contract expiration, the spot month-second month spread firmed. This time around, the spread is weakening.

Deliveries in March of 17,325 lots, or 880,151 tonnes, were the highest in 11 months. Cargill was the sole receiver then.

Analysts said the question now is whether Cargill will again take center stage by taking a lion’s share of the deliveries or whether it steps aside because it may be difficult to find homes for the sweetener given bumper market supplies.

Brokers said factors which could also impact the delivery include the possibility some sugar will go to the United States if it allows more imports through its tariff rate quota (TRQ) program.

“We could see Central American sugar which would have gone to the board going into the TRQ,” one said.

Another factor is if the amount of Brazilian sugar from the harvest of the key center-south cane crop in the country is not as plentiful as expected.

If that happens, brokers said sugar from other destinations may be delivered against the tape of May’s expiration.

That may result in sugar coming in from India and the Philippines.

India, the No. 2 producer in the world, was the biggest deliverer when the May white sugar contract expired in London with a total of 2,500 lots, or 125,000 tonnes, of the 5,279 lots delivered. Indian sugar was delivered against a Liffe white sugar contract for the first time since April 2008.

The Philippines, a major producer in the 1970s which resumed deliveries to the New York board in 2010, delivered 1,119 lots or 56,848 tonnes of raw sugar in the March expiry, exchange data showed.

“The problem with India and the Philippines is one of logistics, which is less than ideal,” a trader said.