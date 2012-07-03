Syria's local sugar purchases mostly refined product - report

ABU DHABI, July 3 (Reuters) - Syria’s sugar companies have bought 147,167 tonnes of sugar beet from local farmers, most of which has been refined, since the start of the local procurement season, the al-Thawra newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The continuing violence in the country has brought sugar refining to a virtual standstill, but the newspaper said that 128,600 tonnes of the total bought so far had been refined. Syrian refinery officials were not immediately available to comment.

Syrians consume about 800,000 tonnes of sugar a year. The local procurement season for sugar beet started around the end of June and lasts for 100 days.

On Monday the newspaper quoted Basel Howais, the director of the General Organisation for Sugar, as stating that the total harvest was expected to be 1.2 million tonnes, lower than the targeted 1.4 million tonnes and less than the previous year. Howais did not give a reason for the decrease.

Western sanctions imposed on President Bashar al-Assad’s government, while not meant to target food imports, have hampered deals because of financial restrictions.

Trade sources have previously told Reuters that Syria’s four sugar refineries were either shut or producing modest amounts, with unrest contributing to the disruptions.

Traders also say that bagged white sugar is being smuggled overland into Syria and some containers of sugar from varied origins have entered the country this year.