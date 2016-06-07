Tereos says will exceed sugar beet growth target

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Sugar maker Tereos expects to exceed a target to raise the volume of sugar beet crop produced by its growers to 18 million tonnes by 2017, Thierry Lecomte, chairman of the French cooperative group, said on Tuesday.

Tereos had been aiming to increase the amount of beet crop it collects by 20 percent compared with the 15 million tonnes contracted with farmers for the 2016 harvest.

Like other major sugar makers, Tereos wants to expand output to meet an expected rise in export demand when the European Union liberalises its sugar quota regime next year. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter)