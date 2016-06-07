UPDATE 1-Tereos says will exceed sugar beet growth target

(Adds detail)

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Sugar maker Tereos will exceed its target of a 20 percent increase in sugar beet produced by its growers as it prepares for the liberalisation of the European Union's sugar regime, the French cooperative group said on Tuesday.

Tereos had been aiming to increase the beet it collects to 18 million tonnes by 2017/18, against 15 million tonnes in the current season.

"We will end up surpassing this target," Thierry Lecomte, chairman of the Tereos supervisory board, said at a news conference.

Like other major sugar producers, Tereos wants to expand output to meet an expected rise in export demand when the EU scraps its its sugar quota regime in 2017.

After the 15 million tonnes of sugar beet secured from growers in 2015/16, Tereos has contracted 16 million tonnes for 2016/17 and expects to source 18.5 million tonnes from 2017/18, assuming an average harvest yield, CEO Alexis Duval said.