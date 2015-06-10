FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecom will merge sugar ops with smaller rival as dealmaking quickens
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 10, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Ecom will merge sugar ops with smaller rival as dealmaking quickens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Global agricultural merchant Ecom Agroindustrial Corp will combine its sugar trading business with its smaller rival, V&A Commodity Traders Inc, the latest deal to transform the global soft commodities market.

In a statement, V&A Trading, which has offices in New York, Geneva and Sao Paulo and is owned by Seacor Holdings, said the companies have agreed to merge their collective trading operations to form a new company called VA&E Trading UK LLP. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.