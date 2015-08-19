Coke takes minority stake in organic juice maker Suja Life

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Juice maker Suja Life LLC said Coca-Cola Co had bought a minority stake in the company and will distribute its products.

Suja, which makes organic juices and smoothies, also said on Wednesday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s merchant banking division had taken a minority stake.

Details of the investments were not disclosed.

Piper Jaffray & Co was the adviser to Suja and Giannuzzi Group LLP served as legal counsel. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)