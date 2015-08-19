FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coke takes minority stake in organic juice maker Suja Life
August 19, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Coke takes minority stake in organic juice maker Suja Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Juice maker Suja Life LLC said Coca-Cola Co had bought a minority stake in the company and will distribute its products.

Suja, which makes organic juices and smoothies, also said on Wednesday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s merchant banking division had taken a minority stake.

Details of the investments were not disclosed.

Piper Jaffray & Co was the adviser to Suja and Giannuzzi Group LLP served as legal counsel. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

