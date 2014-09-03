FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BLME, Bank Muamalat expand Islamic private banking in Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

BLME, Bank Muamalat expand Islamic private banking in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Bank Muamalat and Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME) will develop Islamic private banking services in the southeast Asian country to widen the banks’ business lines.

BLME, Britain’s largest Islamic bank, is aiming to diversify its revenue streams with a focus on its corporate banking and wealth management divisions, while Bank Muamalat’s has limited private banking products.

Under the agreement, BLME will help develop sharia-compliant banking products for the Malaysian market aimed at high net worth individuals, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“With wealth management continuing to be a strategic priority for BLME, this partnership was the natural next step,” said chief executive Humphrey Percy.

Bank Muamalat, owned by sovereign fund Khazanah and auto-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd, said the Islamic private banking platform could be ready within a year.

The agreement marks the firs foray in Asia for BLME, although a bank spokeswoman said there were no plans to apply for a banking license in Malaysia.

BLME opened a Dubai representative office in the third quarter of last year and listed its shares on Nasdaq Dubai in October. Last month, the bank said it was aiming to pay its first dividend in early 2016. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.