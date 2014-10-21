CORRECTED-Islamic finance body IILM adds Barwa Bank as sukuk primary dealer

(Corrects profit rate to 0.51075 percent, not 5.11 percent, and clarifies rollover of sukuk in 4th paragraph)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) has added Qatar’s Barwa Bank IPO-BABK.QA as the tenth primary dealer handling its Islamic bond programme, the organisation said on Monday.

The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the Middle East and Africa, launched the programme last year to meet a shortage of investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can use for their short-term funding needs.

Barwa joins Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, AlBaraka Turk, CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd, Luxembourg’s KBL Private Bankers, Kuwait Finance House, Maybank Islamic Bhd, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Qatar National Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as IILM primary dealers.

The IILM auctioned on Monday $860 million worth of three-month sukuk carrying a profit rate of 0.51075 percent, attracting a combined $1.2 billion from 11 bids, a regulatory filing showed. The programme periodically reissues expiring sukuk; in August, the IILM increased its total sukuk outstanding to $1.65 billion. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)