FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gold miner Rio Alto to buy Sulliden Gold in C$300 mln deal
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Gold miner Rio Alto to buy Sulliden Gold in C$300 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Rio Alto Mining Ltd said it would buy Sulliden Gold Corp Ltd in a deal valued at about C$300 million ($275 million), creating a gold miner focused on Peru.

The deal value excludes the stake Sulliden shareholders will get in a new company that will hold Sulliden’s stake in a East Sullivan prospect in Val-d‘Or, Quebec.

Rio Alto will pay 0.525 of one Rio Alto share for each outstanding Sulliden share. The offer values Sulliden at C$1.12 per share, representing a 43 percent premium to the stock’s Tuesday close of 78 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Rio Alto shares closed at C$2.13. ($1 = 1.0898 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.