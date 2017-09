Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* To supply six API 610 barrel casing pump sets to INPEX Australia

* Says pumps will be installed on the offshore central processing facility (CPF)

* Will deliver six large API 610 (ISO 13709) barrel casing pump sets in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1yykx1G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)