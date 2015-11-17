FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sulzer says appoints Greg Poux-Guillaume as new CEO
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Sulzer says appoints Greg Poux-Guillaume as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG has hired Greg Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive effective Dec. 1, the Swiss pumpmaker said on Tuesday.

“He brings a comprehensive knowledge and broad understanding of many of our key markets, particularly in the oil and gas market and the power industry,” Sulzer Chairman Peter Loescher said in a statement.

Poux-Guillaume was president and CEO of Alstom Grid, acquired effective November 2 by General Electric from Alstom, from 2011 to 2015, Sulzer said. He will take over from interim CEO Thomas Dittrich who will return full-time to his role as finance chief after taking temporary charge in August following the departure of Klaus Stahlmann. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.