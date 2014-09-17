UPDATE 2-Swiss pump maker Sulzer in merger talks with Dresser-Rand

* Sulzer in “non-exclusive” talks with U.S. company

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Swiss pump maker Sulzer said on Wednesday it is in talks on a potential combination with U.S. compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, a deal that would create a machinery company with a combined market valuation exceeding $10 billion.

“Sulzer has confirmed that it is engaged in non-exclusive discussions with Dresser-Rand regarding a potential transaction,” the Winterthur-based company said in a statement on Wednesday issued after its shares were suspended from trading. The shares were up 1.7 percent.

Dresser-Rand, with a market cap of nearly $5.6 billion after shares rose 8 percent on Wednesday, is slightly larger than Sulzer, which is worth around $4.6 bln.

The companies are discussing a stock-based merger, under which Dresser-Rand’s management would remain involved with the combined company, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

Despite speculation in recent months of takeover interest for Dresser-Rand, especially from German industrial conglomerate Siemens, the U.S. company has not received another proposal, one person with knowledge of the matter added.

“There can be no assurance that a transaction will result from these discussions, and Sulzer does not intend to comment further unless and until an agreement is reached,” the Swiss company said.

News of the talks between Sulzer and Dresser-Rand was first reported by Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung on Wednesday.

Houston-based Dresser-Rand has been seen as an attractive takeover target for companies such as Siemens and General Electric, although its strong share performance has so far prevented buyers from emerging with a cash takeover proposal, people familiar with the matter said.

Siemens has been mentioned as an interested buyer for Dresser-Rand, and some of the people said the company has been working with financial advisers to assess a potential deal. But the German engineering group’s Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said as recently as July that his focus was on restructuring, not acquisitions.

Sulzer and other suppliers of pumps and valves for mining, oil and construction firms are considered ripe for consolidation. Scotland’s Weir Group, for example, tried to buy rival Metso but the deal fell apart over price.

On Wednesday, Sulzer itself said it would acquire Advanced Separation Company, an Arnheim, Netherlands-based provider of oil, water and gas separation equipment, and ProLabNL, which can test equipment in oil field conditions. Financial details of those purchases were not disclosed.

In January, Sulzer sold its coatings unit Metco for 850 million Swiss francs (909.38 million US dollars) to concentrate on more lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and providing services for the oil and gas industry.

Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg controls one-third of Sulzer as well as more than 43 percent of Swiss industrial company OC Oerlikon, which bought Metco.

Vekselberg’s Zurich-based company, Renova Management AG (RMAG), was not immediately available for comment.

Dresser-Rand and Siemens declined to comment. GE was not immediately available for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.9347 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart in Zurich, Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Soyoung Kim in New York,; editing by Susan Thomas, Jane Merriman and David Gregorio)