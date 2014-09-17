FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sulzer says in deal talks with U.S.-based Dresser-Rand
September 17, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Sulzer says in deal talks with U.S.-based Dresser-Rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sulzer said on Wednesday that is is in talks over a potential tie-up with U.S.-based compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand.

“Sulzer has confirmed that it is engaged in non-exclusive discussions with Dresser-Rand regarding a potential transaction,” the Winterthur, Switzerland-based company said in a statement issued after its shares were suspended from trading.

“There can be no assurance that a transaction will result from these discussions, and Sulzer does not intend to comment further unless and until an agreement is reached.” (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by Susan Thomas)

