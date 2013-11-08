FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sulzer's CEO says Metco sale well on track
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 8, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Sulzer's CEO says Metco sale well on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial machinery maker Sulzer has attracted strong interest for its Metco coatings unit and the sale is well on track, the company’s chief executive said on Friday.

Sulzer hopes it could get about 800 million Swiss francs ($871 million) from the sale of Metco, the world’s largest producer of thermal spray coatings, catering to the car, chemicals and energy industries.

“We got high interest and we are well on track,” Chief Executive Klaus Stahlmann told an investor conference in Zurich. The company hopes a deal will be signed in the first quarter of 2014.

Sulzer is selling the unit to concentrate on more lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and providing services for the oil and gas industry.

Rival coatings companies, the Swiss group Oerlikon and Britain’s Bodycote and two private equity firms, including EQT, have made it through to the second round of an auction process to be held on Jan. 8, sources familiar with the matter have said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.