FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sulzer's Metco attracts bids from Oerlikon, EQT - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 17, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Sulzer's Metco attracts bids from Oerlikon, EQT - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer’s has attracted offers from peer Oerlikon as well as buyout group EQT for its coatings unit Metco, three people familiar with the transaction said.

The bids handed in by a Friday deadline value Metco, the world’s largest maker of thermal spray coatings, catering to the car, chemicals and energy industries, at about 800 million Swiss francs ($883 million).

Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg owns a stake in both Sulzer and Oerlikon.

Sulzer’s former chairman Manfred Wennemer, who is also an advisor to EQT, resigned from his post at the Swiss group in late December, citing personal reasons.

“My resignation at Sulzer has nothing to do with my role at EQT and the potential sale of Metco to EQT or the Russian (Vekselberg),” Wennemer told Reuters on Friday.

Sulzer is selling the Metco unit to concentrate on more lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and providing services for the oil and gas industry.

Lenders are preparing debt packages of 560 million Swiss francs to back EQT’s bid, bankers familiar with the transaction said.

Initially the sale had attracted interest from a number of strategic players like British Bodycote as well as from several private equity firms.

An Oerlikon spokeswoman said she had nothing new to say on the deal.

EQT declined to comment while Sulzer was not immediately available to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.