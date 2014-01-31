FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sulzer sells Metco unit to Oerlikon for $950 million
January 31, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Sulzer sells Metco unit to Oerlikon for $950 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sulzer has agreed to sell its coatings unit Metco to peer Oerlikon for around 850 million Swiss francs ($949 million) in cash, the Swiss machinery maker said in a statement on Friday.

The deal is based on a enterprise value (equity plus debt) of 1 billion Swiss francs, Sulzer said.

Sulzer is selling the Metco unit to concentrate on more lucrative businesses making pumps and equipment and providing services for the oil and gas industry. ($1 = 0.8959 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
