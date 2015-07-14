FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Mitsui markets multi-tranche dollar bond offering
July 14, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Sumitomo Mitsui markets multi-tranche dollar bond offering

Spencer Anderson

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is marketing a multi-tranche US dollar offering.

It is offering three-year fixed rate notes in the T+110bps area and/or three-year floating rate notes at Libor equivalent.

Guidance for the five-year bonds is in the low 120bps area while the 10-years are in the T+145bp area.

Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, Citigroup, Barclays and Nomura are bookrunners.

Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are co-managers.

The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Final pricing is expected today. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Daniel Stanton)

