Sumitomo Corp cuts profit target for 2017/18, to step up asset sales
May 9, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Sumitomo Corp cuts profit target for 2017/18, to step up asset sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp said on Monday it has cut its net profit target for the financial year to March 2018 to more than 220 billion yen ($2.05 billion) from its earlier goal of over 300 billion yen due to the prolonged commodity slump.

The company also slashed its three-year investment plan through March 2018 to 1 trillion yen from 1.2 trillion yen and plans to step up asset sales to raise 900 billion yen in cash during the three years, more than doubling its earlier plan of raising 400 billion yen.

“We aim to reduce our debt by using the funds in an effort to strengthen our financial muscle,” Koichi Takahata, Chief Financial Officer, told an earnings conference. ($1 = 107.4800 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

