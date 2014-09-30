FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Corp shares slide after profit forecast slashed on shale project
September 30, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Sumitomo Corp shares slide after profit forecast slashed on shale project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp fell 13 percent on Tuesday after it slashed its annual profit forecast by 96 percent due to losses on a U.S. shale project and sharp declines in iron ore and coal prices.

Sumitomo on Monday said it now expects net income for year to end-March of just 10 billion yen ($91 million), compared with its earlier projection of 250 billion yen.

It booked charges totalling some 270 billion yen, including a 170 billion yen writedown in the value of its oil and gas project in the Permian Basin in Texas.

Sumitomo and partner Vale SA will also shut down their Isaac Plains coal mine in Queensland, Australia by the end of January because of the slump in coal prices.

Sumitomo shares were down 12 percent at 1,200 yen in early morning trade, versus a 0.9 percent fall in Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark. (1 US dollar = 109.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
