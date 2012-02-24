UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi, Sumitomo to break up partnership - Nikkei

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Rival megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc have begun talks on breaking up their joint venture Mobit Co as Sumitomo plans to make consumer lender Promise Co Ltd a wholly owned unit in April, the Nikkei reported.

Mobit’s direct lending business is likely to be transferred to Promise while Mitsubishi would take over Mobit’s loan guarantee business, the business daily reported.

Promise will overtake Acom Co Ltd, the industry leader from the Mitsubishi group, if it takes over the assets of Mobit, the daily said.

Mobit had 180.9 billion yen ($2.24 billion) in outstanding loans as of March 31. It guaranteed 80 billion yen in consumer loans extended by partners regional banks, according to estimates for fiscal 2008, the daily said. ($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)