Japan's Sumitomo Life in talks to buy U.S. insurer Symetra -Nikkei
August 9, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Sumitomo Life in talks to buy U.S. insurer Symetra -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Life Insurance Co is in talks to buy U.S. life insurer Symetra Financial Corp, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

Sumitomo Life is looking to acquire Washington-based Symetra for a fee estimated between 400 to 500 billion yen ($3.22 billion to $4.03 billion), the Nikkei said without citing sources.

According to the Nikkei, Symetra’s management is expected to remain after the acquisition by Sumitomo Life.

Sumitomo Life would join a growing list of Japanese life insurers looking to expand business in the United States amid a shrinking domestic market hit by a decreasing population.

In February, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co bought Alabama-based Protective Insurance for $5.6 billion while Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance co acquired Oregon’s StanCorp Financial Group Inc for $5 billion in July.

$1 = 124.2100 yen Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry

