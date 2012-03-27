Sumitomo Mining confirms new gold deposit of 40 T

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co , a major Japanese non-ferrous metal miner, said it had confirmed a new gold deposit containing 40 tonnes at its Pogo mine in Alaska, raising the total resources and reserves at the U.S. mine to 12.33 million tonnes.

The mine is owned 85 percent by Sumitomo Metal Mining and 15 percent by trading house Sumitomo Corp.

Sumitomo Mining said it plans to continue the current level of annual production of 10 to 11 tonnes. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)