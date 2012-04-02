FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Mining plans 23 pct rise in copper output in 2012/13
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 6 years ago

Sumitomo Mining plans 23 pct rise in copper output in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co , Japan’s No.2 copper producer, said on Monday it plans to produce 23 percent more copper in the 2012/13 financial year started on Monday, at 436,000 tonnes, up from 354,000 tonnes in the previous year.

The company plans to produce 218,000 tonnes of refined copper each in the first half and second halves of the current financial year.

The company’s output last year was sharply lower than the year before due to an overhaul of a key plant in western Japan. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

