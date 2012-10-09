FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sumitomo Mining says finds new gold deposit in south Japan
October 9, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Sumitomo Mining says finds new gold deposit in south Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, a major Japanese non-ferrous metal producer, said it had found new gold deposit at its Hishikari mine in South Japan, which could generate 30 tonnes of gold.

Sumitomo Mining, which is also a majority owner of Pogo gold mine in Alaska, is currently producing 7.5 tonnes of gold a year at the Hishikari mine for use mainly in electronics parts.

Sumitomo produces 10 to 11 tonnes a year of gold at the Pogo mine.

The deposit is worth about $1.9 billion at Tuesday’s market price. For gold price:. For latest gold report click (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)

