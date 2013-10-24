Sumitomo Life in advanced talks to buy BNI life stake -sources

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life Insurance Co is in advanced talks to buy a 40 percent stake in the life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia, two sources familiar with the matter said, with one adding it could be worth around $400 million.

The two sides are discussing conditions for exclusive talks, after a bidding process left Sumitomo Life as the sole remaining suitor, the sources said.

Japanese insurers have been aggressively chasing after assets in Southeast Asia, where an emerging middle class is boosting the growth prospects for the insurance market.

Sumitomo Life, Japan’s fourth-largest private-sector life insurer by premium income, also participated in a bid to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co earlier this year. Rival Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired the stake for about $700 million.

Representatives at Sumitomo Life and BNI declined to comment.

The sources declined to be named since they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka in TOKYO and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Edmund Klamann)