Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to raise $916 mln in global offering

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc , Japan’s fifth-largest banking group, said on Wednesday that it would raise 93.8 billion yen ($916.46 million) by selling existing treasury stock to overseas investors.

The bank said it would sell 217 million shares of common stock next month in an overseas offering. It had repurchased the shares as part of its move to repay public funds received in a state bailout.

($1 = 102.3500 Japanese yen)