Indonesia's Summarecon Agung mulls REIT for unit - president director
November 11, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Summarecon Agung mulls REIT for unit - president director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk is considering the launch of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for its unit to benefit from new tax breaks, its president director said on Wednesday.

Summarecon Agung’s President Director Adrianto P. Adhi told reporters that launching REIT may be an alternative to earlier plan of a $200 million initial public offering of PT Summarecon Investment Property, but the company has not made a decision.

IFR last month reported the IPO plan has been shelved because Summarecon Agung was not getting the valuation it wanted for the unit, citing a person close to the transaction.

Indonesia’s government last month announced incentives aimed at spurring firms to set up REITs by ending double taxation that may apply to such businesses. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

