New Zealand's Summerset reports 56 pct rise in profit

WELLINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Summerset Group Holdings reported a 56 percent jump in full-year profit after tax to NZ$84.2 million ($56.14 million) as demand for retirement homes in Auckland increased.

The company is focused on building more villages to cater to the booming New Zealand retiree and aged care market.

“While we are always looking for opportunities across New Zealand, Auckland is clearly constrained for living and care services for older people,” Summerset CEO Julian Cook said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company had secured three new sites in 2015 and built 303 retirement units. Cook said Summerset was aiming to build 400 retirement units in 2016.

The company said its total sales were up 26 percent on the previous year to 578 retirement unit sales in 2015.

Summerset announced a final 2015 dividend of 3.4 cents per share, which brought the total yearly dividend payment to 5.25 cents per share, up from 3.5 cents the previous year. ($1 = 1.4999 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by Louise Heavens)