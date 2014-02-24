FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Summerset full-yr profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 24, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Summerset full-yr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand retirement village operator Summerset reported on Tuesday a 131 percent rise in full-year profit on increased sales.

Summerset, which operates rest homes and offers in-home care services, said net profit after tax was NZ$34.2 million ($28.4 million)from NZ$14.8 million a year ago.

The result included NZ$8.4 million of gains in the value of land holdings, and income tax losses of NZ$2.2 million.

The company, which listed in 2011, announced a dividend of 3.25 NZ cents per share, from 2.5 cents last year.

Summerset is New Zealand’s third biggest retirement village operator with 17 villages, and six sites for future developments.

The sale of units rose 21 percent on a year ago, while the number of units built was up 31 percent.

The company has said it plans to build 300 new retirement units a year to meet increasing demand in the country’s growing elderly care industry. ($1 = 1.2037 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.