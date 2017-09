WELLINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Summerset Ltd

* Says QPE Funds sold remaining 23.2 percent stake, 50 mln shares, at NZ$3.10 a share

* Shares sold to a range of institutional and retail

* investors, both domestically and offshore

* Summerset says QPE departure has led to broadening of shareholder base. Source text for Eikon:

