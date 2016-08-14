FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Summerset Group reports strong gain in 1H net profit
August 14, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

NZ's Summerset Group reports strong gain in 1H net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Retirement village operator Summerset Group Holdings Ltd announced on Monday a strong gain in its first-half net profit as sales soared.

Summerset said its net profit for the six months to June 30 was NZ$50.6 million ($36.34 million), up 42 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

"The company has experienced a strong six month period with increased sales and number of homes delivered, particularly during the second quarter where we delivered the highest number of quarterly sales in the company's history," Chief Executive Julian Cook said in a statement.

Its operating cash flow grew 33 percent to NZ$84.4 million, up from NZ$63.6 million for the first six months of 2015. The total value of assets grew to NZ$1.5 billion. ($1 = 1.3926 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
