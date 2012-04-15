FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.-Colombia trade deal to enter into force in May
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 15, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S.-Colombia trade deal to enter into force in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S.-Colombia free trade agreement will enter into force next month, reducing duties on American exports entering the South American country, U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said on Sunday.

The announcement came during the Summit of the Americas in Colombia, where President Barack Obama has been meeting regional political and business leaders to push for greater access for U.S. exports.

Colombia already has duty-free access to the United States for most goods under longtime U.S. trade preference programs. When implemented on May 15, the deal Obama signed in October will eliminate most of the duties Colombia now imposes on American agricultural and manufactured goods. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Eric Beech)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.