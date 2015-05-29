It's not just up to Germany to help Greece -Schaeuble

DRESDEN, Germany, May 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that it was not just up to Germany to help Greece, saying this was a task for the whole of the euro zone.

“We are aware of our responsibility and we will do everything to do justice to this responsibility but this is not just a responsibility for one country, not just a responsibility for Germany  It’s a responsibility for the euro zone as a whole,” he said after a meeting of the finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven countries. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)