FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone-controlled cement maker Summit Materials rises 12.5 pct in debut
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 12, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Blackstone-controlled cement maker Summit Materials rises 12.5 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Summit Materials Inc, a cement maker controlled by Blackstone Group LP, rose as much as 12.5 percent in their trading debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $1.87 billion.

The offering was priced at $18 each, the midpoint of the expected range of $17-$19.

The initial public offering of 22.2 million Class A shares raised about $400 million.

Summit Materials’ valuation takes into account 92.26 million outstanding shares, if all outstanding LP Units held by the limited partners of Summit Materials Holdings LP were exchanged for newly issued shares of Class A common stock, according to the filing.

Summit Materials Holdings is the predecessor company for financial reporting purposes. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.