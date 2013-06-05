FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Summit Midstream acquires assets in Bakken, Marcellus for $460 mln
June 5, 2013

Summit Midstream acquires assets in Bakken, Marcellus for $460 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider of natural gas gathering compression services, said it bought assets in the Bakken and Marcellus shale regions for $460 million.

The company also raised its full-year pre-tax earnings forecast to a range of $140 million to $150 million, from $115 million to $125 million.

Summit Midstream acquired a natural gas gathering system in the Bakken shale from Summit Investments for $250 million.

The company bought a high-pressure natural gas gathering system in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale from an affiliate of MarkWest Energy Partners LP for $210 million.

