Summit Midstream Partners expects to raise up to $262.5 mln in IPO
September 20, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Summit Midstream Partners expects to raise up to $262.5 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, expects to raise up to $262.5 million in its initial public offering of common units at the higher end of the $19 and $21 price range.

The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, will sell 12.5 million common units.

Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.

Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters to the offering.

The Dallas-based company plans to list its common units on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMLP”.

