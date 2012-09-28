FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Summit Midstream Partners rises in market debut
September 28, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Summit Midstream Partners rises in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Units of Summit Midstream Partners LP , a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, rose 6 percent in market debut, a day after the company priced its initial public offering at the mid-point of its expected price range.

The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, priced its IPO of 12.5 million common units at $20 each, raising $250 million.

Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.

Texas-based energy companies such as Energy & Exploration Partners Inc and Alon USA Partners LP have also filed for IPOs in recent weeks.

Units of Summit Midstream were trading at $21.17 on Friday morning o n the New York Stock Exchange.

