REFILE-Sumner Redstone seeks dismissal of former girlfriend's petition
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
January 5, 2016 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Sumner Redstone seeks dismissal of former girlfriend's petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date in dateline to Jan 4 from Jan 5)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Media mogul Sumner Redstone has filed a motion seeking the dismissal of a petition filed by his former girlfriend Manuela Herzer to have him examined to see if he was able to make healthcare decisions for himself.

The motion by Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, says he need not be examined since his own physician concluded that he was making such decisions by himself. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

