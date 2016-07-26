FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects sanctions in dispute over options market manipulation
July 26, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Judge rejects sanctions in dispute over options market manipulation

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected a motion to sanction lawyers at Berger & Montague and Bragar Eagel & Squire who sued Sumo Capital for allegedly scheming with other dealers to manipulate the stock options market, ruling that plaintiffs' claims were not frivolous though they were ultimately dismissed.

"A victorious defendant in a complex securities lawsuit asks me to salt the wounds of the losing plaintiff and counsel by sanctioning them for filing the case," U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh said in a ruling last week in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aflsh9

