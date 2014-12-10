FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Sumol+Compal announces dividend of 0.07 euros per share
#Corrections News
December 10, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Sumol+Compal announces dividend of 0.07 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects ex-dividend date in the fifth bullet to Dec. 17 from Dec. 16. The company corrected its own statement.)

Dec 10(Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the decisions of the General Shareholders Meeting

* Conversion of statutory reserves, in the amount of 3.19 million euros and conversion of contractual reserves in the amount of 3.10 million euros into free reserves

* Distribution of gross dividends, in the form of free reserves, of 0.07 euros per share

* Payment from Dec. 19

* Shares will be traded as ex-dividends as of Dec. 17

* Partial usage of reserves resultant of share issuance premiums, in the amount of 26.66 million euros, to cover negative results

Source text: bit.ly/1D81GNT and bit.ly/1Gi3jVG

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

