CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Sumol+Compal announces dividend of 0.07 euros per share

(Corrects ex-dividend date in the fifth bullet to Dec. 17 from Dec. 16. The company corrected its own statement.)

Dec 10(Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the decisions of the General Shareholders Meeting

* Conversion of statutory reserves, in the amount of 3.19 million euros and conversion of contractual reserves in the amount of 3.10 million euros into free reserves

* Distribution of gross dividends, in the form of free reserves, of 0.07 euros per share

* Payment from Dec. 19

* Shares will be traded as ex-dividends as of Dec. 17

* Partial usage of reserves resultant of share issuance premiums, in the amount of 26.66 million euros, to cover negative results

Source text: bit.ly/1D81GNT and bit.ly/1Gi3jVG

