BRIEF-Sumol+Compal completes sale of 49.9 pct stake in Sumol+Compal Marcas to Copagef

Jan 2(Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :
* Completed on Wednesday the sale of 49.9 pct stake in Sumol+Compal Marcas to French Copagef, SA
* Deal made in Nov. 14 has now passed all the pending conditions
* Final deal price of 88.19 million euros ($106.3 million), with Sumol+Compal SA having an estimated surplus of 15.25 million euros ($18.4 million)
* Sumol+Compal SA will keep majority control over Sumol+Compal Marcas
* The company expects to benefit in African markets with this deal
