FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sumol+Compal completes sale of 49.9 pct stake in Sumol+Compal Marcas to Copagef
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
January 2, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sumol+Compal completes sale of 49.9 pct stake in Sumol+Compal Marcas to Copagef

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2(Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA :

* Completed on Wednesday the sale of 49.9 pct stake in Sumol+Compal Marcas to French Copagef, SA

* Deal made in Nov. 14 has now passed all the pending conditions

* Final deal price of 88.19 million euros ($106.3 million), with Sumol+Compal SA having an estimated surplus of 15.25 million euros ($18.4 million)

* Sumol+Compal SA will keep majority control over Sumol+Compal Marcas

* The company expects to benefit in African markets with this deal

Source text: bit.ly/1ET9Drg

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8294 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.