FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Sun Art Retail says nine-month net profit up marginally
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

Sun Art Retail says nine-month net profit up marginally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 1 percent gain in net profit for the first nine months, as it faced intense competition from rapidly growing e-commerce platforms.

The retailer, a joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA, posted a net profit of 2.03 billion yuan ($299 million) for January-September, up from 2.01 billion yuan a year earlier.

For July-September, net profit amounted to 599 million yuan, up 11.1 percent from 539 million yuan the same quarter in 2015, according to Reuters' calculation.

Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc in China, saw its turnover for the first nine months rising 4.4 percent from a year ago to 77.32 billion yuan.

The sector, which faces stiff competition from online retailers, is now seeing a consolidation by existing players who are also scaling back expansion plans.

Sun Art also plans to scale back new store openings this year, and aims to invest 1 billion yuan in e-commerce development over the next two years.

Sun Art shares dived 10.4 percent so far this year, lagging a 4.2 percent gain in the benchmark index.

$1 = 6.7890 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.