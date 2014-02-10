FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun International expects H1 HEPS to be 18-22 pct lower
February 10, 2014

BRIEF-Sun International expects H1 HEPS to be 18-22 pct lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd : * Says the group achieved Q2 revenue growth of 3.9 pct, up from 3.1 pct in the 1st quarter * Encouragingly recent trading at Monticello has improved since the opening of the smoking terraces * HEPS for the six months ended 31 December expected to be between 18 pct and 22 pct lower than the 396 cents per share * Says 9 pct decline in EBITDA for the 1st quarter has been contained to 5 pct for the 6 months * Diluted adjusted headline earnings per share expected to be 16 pct-20 pct lower than the 408 cents per share

