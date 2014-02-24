BRIEF-Sun International first-half basic EPS at 324 cents

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd : * Says basic EPS 324 cents for 6 months ended December 31 * Interim gross cash dividend of 90 cents per share * Benefit of cost cutting initiatives and restructure will only fully reflect

in the 2015 financial year * H1 total revenue of 5407 million rand * Revenue up 4 pct for 6 months ended Dec.31 * The trading environment is expected to remain subdued * Will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in comparison to Q2 of 2013