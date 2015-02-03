HK's Sun Hung Kai & Co jumps 8.6 pct after Everbright deal

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong-based financial group Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd jumped 8.6 percent on Tuesday after China’s Everbright Securities agreed to buy a stake in its unit for HK$4.1 billion ($529 million).

The stock surged to HK$7.6 per share, the highest since November 2007. That was compared with a 0.24 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

China’s Everbright Securities has agreed to buy Sun Hung Kai & Co’s 70-percent stake in its brokerage and wealth management service unit Sun Hung Kai Financial Group Ltd, one of Hong Kong’s largest brokerage and wealth management service providers. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)