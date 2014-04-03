FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-HK's Sun Hung Kai taps 3 banks for consumer finance spinoff -sources
#Corrections News
April 3, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-HK's Sun Hung Kai taps 3 banks for consumer finance spinoff -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the comment in the third paragraph as said by the company, not source)

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd has appointed three banks to underwrite the sale of its consumer finance division, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Hong Kong conglomerate chose JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG to run the sale, which is expected to value the business - United Asia Finance Ltd - at around $3 billion, the people said.

“The consideration of a potential separate listing of UAF remains at a preliminary stage,” the company said.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Yimou Lee; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
