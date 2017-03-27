FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder in S.Africa's Sun International calls for Sun Dreams IPO
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

Shareholder in S.Africa's Sun International calls for Sun Dreams IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - A minority shareholder in South Africa's Sun International has requested Sun Dreams, its Latin American business, list on the Santiago or New York stock exchange through an initial public offering, its CEO said on Monday.

Sun International, which also owns and operates casinos and hotels in a number of Latin American countries, including Chile, Panama and Colombia, merged with Chile's Dreams S.A. in 2016 resulting in the group owning 55 percent of Sun Dreams.

One of the minority shareholders in Sun Dreams is a private investment fund which owns 20 percent of the merged entity. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)

